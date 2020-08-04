Andhra Pradesh Police To Train One Lakh Women To Fight Cybercrime Online

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Monday, Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy launched an 'E-RakshaBandhan' campaign at his camp office in Tadepalli.

'E-Rakshbandhan' campaign is jointly designed by the Andhra Pradesh Police and the Crime Investigation Department. They have partnered with Cyber Crime Prevention Against Women and Children (CCPWC), Cyber Peace Foundation and other organisations to conduct a month-long online awareness drive. It is aimed at creating awareness among the public on the sharp rise in cybercrimes in the state.

A month-long awareness campaign would be conducted through online sessions in the form of webinars, workshops, competition, covering different topics related to cybercrimes. Experts from across the country will also take part in this campaign and conduct webinars to teach women and girls how to protect themselves from cybercrimes.

The state police have also launched a new cybercrime portal - http://4s4u.appolice.gov.in/. This portal is an initiative of the state government to facilitate victims/complainants to report cybercrime complaints online. Issues on child sexual abuse, child victim support, domestic violence, rape victim support, sexual harassment at workplace and street harassment can be reported on the web portal.

The chief minister reiterated that the state government is proud to have 18 Disha police stations across the state for speedy investigation and trial of cases related to sexual offences against women. The CM also said that investigations of 167 cases relating to crime against women have been completed and charge sheets have been filed in the courts.

AP govt signs MoU with 3 major FMCG giants

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with three major FMCG companies namely Hindustan Unilever, ITC and Procter & Gamble (P&G). Under the government's scheme - YSR Cheyutha- the MoU will help provide marketing opportunities to women apart from providing the best technology.

YSR Cheyutha scheme will benefit around 25 lakh women under SC, ST, BC and the minority communities who will receive Rs. 75,000 in four instalments with Rs 18,750 distributed yearly to every beneficiary in the state. This partnership will push women across the state to obtain more employment opportunities that will provide a steady income. Under this trajectory, the government will be releasing around Rs. 4,500 Cr. for the first year of the scheme which will be launched on August 12.

Speaking on occasion, Jagan said that apart from YSR cheyutha, the state government will also launch another scheme under YSR Asara in September to support 90 lakh self-help groups, where a sum of amount Rs 6,700 crore will be spent annually. "At the rate of Rs 11,000 crore, every year for both the schemes, the government is committed to spending Rs 44,000 crore to almost one crore women for the next four years," Jagan said.

