Andhra Pradesh: Woman Allegedly Gang-raped In Repalle Railway Station; 3 Accused Nabbed

A woman was allegedly gang-raped at Repalle railway station in Baptala, Andhra Pradesh. The migrant worker who was travelling along with her husband and three children was raped by three men on the intervening nights of Saturday and Sunday.

The police have registered a case of gang rape under Section 307, 394 of IPC, and three accused have been arrested. Further investigation into the case is underway.

Andhra Pradesh rape case

The Police informed that the woman and her family were on the way to Nagayalanka for daily wage work when they decided to spend the night at the railway station of Repalle, waiting for the train the next morning.

According to sources, the incident happened around midnight when the three accused entered the railway station and forcibly took the woman away from her family to the terminal end of the platform and raped her. Her husband was beaten as he tried to stop them. The husband then approached the police for help.

The Police stated that the woman was raped by two people while the third one helped in the crime

"They wanted money and also snatched Rs 750 from the family. By the time we reached the Railway station, the three accused had fled from the scene after molesting her. We have taken the woman to a local government hospital for treatment. She is in hospital undergoing treatment and is stable now”, said the Vakul Jindal, Bapatla Superintendent of Police to ANI.

Woman raped and murdered in Andhra’s Guntur

On April 28, the police in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district arrested two people for the rape and murder of a 40-year-old woman at Tummapudi village of Duggirala block.

The accused were identified as Mareedu Shiva Satya Sairam (27) and Korrapati Venkata Sai Satheesh (24) of the same village.

“We have registered a case under Section 376 read with 511 (gang rape), 302 (murder), and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) at the Duggirala police station. The case is being investigated by Mangalagiri rural inspector of police V Bhushanam,” Guntur superintendent of police K Arif Hafeez told ANI.

According to police officials, the woman used to stay with her two children at Tummapudi village, and her husband was away in Tirupati on business since December.

