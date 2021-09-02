Anil Deshmukh's Lawyer Arrested By CBI For 'subverting' Corruption Probe Into Ex-Maha HM

In a big blow to ex-Maharashtra Home Minister, CBI has arrested his lawyer Anand Daga on Thursday, for allegedly trying to subvert the Bombay High Court directed preliminary enquiry against the ex-minister, officials said to PTI. The agency has brought Daga, who was arrested in Mumbai, to Delhi on a transit remand, they said. -The advocate will be produced before a competent court along with arrested CBI sub-inspector Abhishek Tiwari, who was taken into custody on Wednesday night for allegedly receiving bribe from Daga, they said.

"Attempt of Anil Deshmukh's team were in contempt of the Bombay High Court which had directed that all concerned should fully cooperate with the CBI while conducting the PE. In this case it has appeared that Deshmukh's team tried to subvert the PE," an official told PTI. This move comes after the CBI initiated an Internal inquiry into the leak of a preliminary report in Anil Deshmukh's alleged extortion's case. The CBI has accused Deshmukh's legal team of allegedly involved in influencing the CBI.

On Wednesday, the CBI detained Deshmukh's son-in-law Dr Gaurav Chaturvedi and his lawyer Anand Daga from the NCP MLA's residence in connection to the alleged leaked report. After questioning, the duo were let go. Deshmukh's team alleged that the duo was stopped in the road near Sukhada residence and "taken forcefully" by the CBI.

Earlier, an internal confidential report of the CBI recommending closure of inquiry against Deshmukh leaked. It suggested that the Investigation Officer (IO) had said "no cognisable offence has been committed by Anil Deshmukh". The CBI, however, denied giving clean chit to Deshmukh and said that the matter is still under investigation.

Param Bir Singh's allegations against Anil Deshmukh

Earlier in April, in an 8-page letter to CM Thackeray, Param Bir Singh alleged that Vaze had been summoned by Deshmukh to his residence several times in the past few months 'setting a target of accumulating Rs 100 crores a month' from 1,750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai - collecting Rs 2-3 lakhs from each. He added that the Home Minister had said that a monthly collection of Rs 40-50 crores were achievable from such establishments and the rest could be 'collected from other sources'. Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh refuted all 'extortion allegations' and later resigned after the HC allowed a CBI probe into Singh's allegations.

On April 21, the CBI registered an FIR against the NCP leader and unknown individuals under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120 B of the Indian Penal Code. According to the FIR, the former Maharashtra Home Minister was aware that dismissed Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze was entrusted with most of the sensational and important cases of Mumbai. It also accused him and others of exercising undue influence over the transfer and posting of officials and thereby exercising undue influence over the performance of official duties by the officials. Since then he has repeatedly been denied interim relief from the courts and is yet to appear in front of the ED for questioning. Several of Deshmukh's aides have been arrested for money laundering and his Nagpur residences too have been raided.

(With PTI Inputs)