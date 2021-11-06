Anil Deshmukh's Son Hrishikesh Gets No Interim Protection From Arrest In PMLA Case

In a setback for former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deskmukh's son Hrishikesh Deshmukh, a Mumbai sessions court has adjourned the hearing in the anticipatory bail application in an alleged money laundering case till November 12. The court said that there will be no interim protection for the accused till then.

On Thursday, Enforcement Directorate (ED) had issued summons to Hrishikesh for questioning in an alleged money laundering case in which Anil Deshmukh has been arrested. The central agency had asked the Nationalist Congress Party leader's son to appear before it on Friday but he did not, ED officials said.

Anil Deshmukh sent to 14-day judicial custody

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was sent to 14-day judicial custody on Saturday by a Mumbai sessions court in connection to an alleged money laundering case. The ED had sought nine days of custody for the probe. However, it was denied by the court.

The 73-year-old was arrested on Monday and was sent to ED custody till November 6, in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case. The central agency claimed that there are 13 firms controlled by the former minister's family and another 14 by his associates which were utilised for purpose of alleged infusion of 'ill-gotten' money of Anil Deshmukh.

The ED has already attached immovable assets worth Rs 4.2 crore allegedly belonging to the NCP leader and his family members. It has also arrested Deshmukh's personal secretary Sanjiv Palande and his personal assistant Kundan Shinde for their alleged role in money laundering of Rs 4 crore.

Param Bir Singh's allegations against Anil Deshmukh

Trouble started brewing for Anil Deshmukh in April when former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh alleged that dismissed police officer Sachin Vaze was given a target of collecting Rs 100 crore a month from 1,750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai. He had said that the then Maharashtra Home Minister had said that collection of Rs 40-50 crores was possible from such businesses and the rest could be collected from other sources. Deshmukh dismissed all extortion allegations and later resigned after the High Court allowed a CBI investigation into Singh's allegations. Param Bir himself is 'missing' and has reportedly fled the country after several extortion cases were slapped against him.

Image: PTI