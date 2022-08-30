Ankita's Father Narrates Horrific Immolation In Dumka; Laments Poor Medical Facility

Days after the death of a 16-year-old girl who was set on fire by her stalker in Jharkhand's Dumka, the state police constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the matter. The incident triggered massive protests in Dumka, following which prohibitory orders were placed in the town.

A student of Class 12, Ankita was first admitted to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka in critical condition with 90% burns. She was later referred to Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) for better treatment. However, she succumbed to her wounds during treatment at RIMS. The accused, Shahrukh Hussain (19) has been arrested.

Ankita had complained to her father about the constant threats she received from the boy for rejecting his advances. However, before her father could take an action, the accused immolated her.

Speaking on the harassment faced by Ankita, his father said, "The boy took her contact number from one of his friends and was threatening her for the past 10-12 days. He forced Ankit to meet him and threatened to harm her when she refused. On August 22, he called my daughter at 8 PM and threatened to kill her and ruin her face. When I returned home from work, she told me everything and I was about to meet the boy the following day. But the very next morning he poured petrol and set her on fire."

Her father also said that the lack of facilities at the local hospital added to Ankita's woes, who was in a critical state.

"We rushed her to the hospital, where the police officials arrived. Despite such severe burns and pain, she gave her statement to the police. The doctor did not arrive until 9 AM. That's how the hospitals function here. None of the fans were working. I borrowed my friend's table fan and rushed to the hospital to give her some relief. Later, with the help of the administration, she was transported in an ambulance to a hospital in Ranchi," he said.

After a week-long battle, Ankita succumbed to her injuries. Amid growing outrage over the incident, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that the accused, who has been arrested, should get the "strictest of punishment" at the earliest.

Earlier today, Dumka Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) SP Mandal said, "A 10-member SIT constituted for investigation. A forensic team has also arrived and is collecting evidence. The Superintendent of Police will supervise the case. This is a serious case."