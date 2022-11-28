Another Dismemberment In Delhi: Man's Body Chopped, Frozen & Disposed; Wife & Son Nabbed

In another spine-chilling crime in the National capital, there is evidence of a Shraddha murder-like re-run as the body of a man, who is identified as Anjan Das, was chopped, stored in a fridge, and then disposed of in different parts of Delhi. According to Delhi Crime Branch, the dead body of the man living in Pandav Nagar was cut and kept in the fridge in the house, after which the pieces of the dead body were thrown in different parts of Pandav Nagar and East Delhi.

Accused arrested by Delhi Crime Branch

In the latest update, two people, including a mother (Poonam) and son (Deepak), have been arrested by the Delhi police. The man has been identified as the husband of the accused Poonam Das. The duo allegedly killed the man and then chopped his body parts into several pieces and later disposed of the body parts in various parts of East Delhi.

Delhi Police Crime Branch has now accessed some CCTV footage in connection with the murder case. The woman and her son can be seen dumping the body parts of the man after they murdered him in the video that surfaced.

One of the residents of the area said, "The husband and wife used to fight daily. The man was working somewhere as he used to go every day in the morning. We never used to talk to them. "