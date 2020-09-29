Appalled By The Hathras Gangrape Incident, NCW Calls For Change In Mindset Of People

The National Commission for Women (NCW) condoled the demise of Hathras gangrape victim on Tuesday and called for a change in the patriarchal mindset of people which led to the heinous crime in Uttar Pradesh.

Issuing a statement after the Dalit victim’s death, the NCW said, “As soon as the incident came to light, the commission took suo motu cognizance. We recommended that she should be shifted to Delhi hospital but unfortunately, we couldn't save her.”

The NCW condemned the crime and said the patriarchal, sick mindset of people allows criminals to target women. The commission said it would not stop creating awareness about women empowerment and called on the society to change its mindset. “Bringing casteism in it will not change the society. We need to change the mindset of young people,” it said.

READ | Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Slams CM Yogi Adityanath Over Hathras Gangrape Incident

READ | Hathras Gang-rape Incident Extremely Shameful, Condemnable: Mayawati

Hathras gang rape incident

A 19-year-old Dalit woman died at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday morning, days after being raped by four men in a moving bus. The family of the girl informed that she died around 3 am. Superintendent of Police, Hathras, Vikrant Vir, said, the victim was shifted to a hospital in Delhi from Aligarh on Monday after her condition worsened.

She was admitted to the AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh after the incident on September 14. The accused had also tried to strangulate her to death. As she resisted their attempt, the victim ended up biting her tongue, suffering a severe cut. The four accused have already been arrested.

Several politicians including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and BSP Supremo Mayawati have condemned the incident and criticised the UP government over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. The leaders have demanded that the accused must be hanged to death.

READ | Woman Gang-raped In Hathras Dies In Delhi Hospital

READ | Hathras Rape Survivor Shifted To AIIMS, Delhi