In a sensational development in the Bengal SSC scam, accused Arpita Mukherjee allegedly told the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that the 'only person' who had access to her flats, where at least Rs 30 crore cash was recovered, was West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee. During the ED interrogation, Mukherjee gave explosive information to the agency and claimed she herself didn't have permission to enter her flats, sources have revealed.

"Only Partha Chatterjee could enter. Close aides of Partha Chatterjee came and stacked money," Arpita Mukherjee claimed, as per ED sources.

The ED recovered cash to the tune of Rs 27.9 crores from the residence of West Bengal Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee's close aide Arpita Mukherjee during an overnight raid on Wednesday. The latest recovery from Arpita's residence in Belgharia Town Club of North 24 Parganas comes in addition to the Rs 21 crore cash that was seized last week from her flat in south Kolkata.

On Wednesday night, State Bank of India (SBI) officials with counting machines arrived at her residence at North 24 Parganas where cash up to Rs 27.9 crores, apart from gold bars weighing 3 kg were counted. Gold jewelry, silver coins, and property deeds were also seized from the actor-model's home.

Sensational recoveries from Arpita Mukherjee's residence

It is pertinent to note that on Tuesday, a black diary was recovered from Arpita Mukherjee's residence which contained-- sensational information pertaining to the names of illegal recruits who need to be included in the merit list, as well as, how much money would be passed from what location.

Details of the Department of Higher Education & School Education of the Government of West Bengal find a mention in the diary along with certain codes and characters. The diary has raised serious questions on how the SSC merit list was tampered with and allegations of how those who had topped the exam ultimately failed to get jobs, while those with lower marks made the cut.

A property document in the joint name of Aprita Mukherjee and Partha Chatterjee was also recovered, going on to indicate a link between her and the former West Bengal Education Minister. An envelope having printed on it 'Minister-in-charge, Department of Higher Education, School Education, Parliamentary Affairs, Government of WB' was also found. This envelope is said to have contained Rs 5 lakh.

Partha Chatterjee was arrested by the ED after raids at his Kolkata residence for over 26 hours. The Bengal minister was sent to ED custody till July 25. A special PMLA court in Kolkata on Monday extended his ED remand and sent his aide Arpita Mukherjee to the investigation agency's custody till August 3.