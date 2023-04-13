'Asad And Associates Planned To Attack Police Convoy To Rescue Atiq Ahmed' Says UP Police

The UP Police, on Thursday, revealed that an attack was planned on the police convoy by slain gangster Asad to help his father Atiq Ahmed and his uncle Khalid Azim alias Ashraf escape while transporting them to Uttar Pradesh. During a press briefing following the encounter of Atiq's son Asad Ahmed, Prashant Kumar, Special DG, Law & Order, said that this crucial information made them alert and they deployed civil police and special forces.

"We had intelligence inputs that the criminals could be rescued after an attack at the convoy at the local level or on the way. And the kind of horrific murder they committed on February 24, our special forces and civil police teams were deployed," the officer said.

"Today, some people were intercepted based on that intelligence, then firing took place from both sides. In the exchange, the shooters were injured and later died. They have been identified as Asad, son of Atiq Ahmed and Ghulam, son of Maksudan," he further said. Last Wednesday, both Atiq and his brother were brought to the Naini Central Jail in Prayagraj from Sabarmati prison in Gujarat for their trial in the Umesh Pal murder case.

Yogi Adityanath lauds STF for crackdown on mafia

CM Yogi Adityanath praised the UP STF as well as the DGP and the entire team for the successful operation after he was informed about the encounter by Sanjay Prasad, Principal Secretary Home. Apart from Asad Ahmed, Ghulam was also killed in police firing in Jhansi after the duo opened fire on the STF team, an officer told Republic.

Both these gangsters were wanted and carried a Rs 5 lakh reward on their head for their alleged involvement in the Umesh Pal murder which transpired on February 24. Umesh Pal, a lawyer, was the eye witness in the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal who was allegedly murdered by Atiq's gang.