Assam CM Himanta Sarma Files Criminal Defamation Suit Against Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia

On Friday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma filed a criminal defamation case against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in Civil Judge Court, Kamrup (Metro), Guwahati. The suit has been filed over Sisodia's allegations of malpractice in giving contracts for COVID Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) by on Assam government.

It is pertinent to mention this is the second case that has been registered against Sisodia following CM Himanta's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma's Criminal Defamation Case.

On June 22, Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma filed a Rs 100 crore civil defamation suit against Manish Sisodia in CJM court. This came after Sisodia in a press conference alleged that the Assam government had given contracts to the Chief Minister's wife's firms and son's business partner to supply PPE kits above market rates when the COVID-19 pandemic was raging in the country in 2020.

After the AAP leader's allegations, war of words between both the leader erupted after which Himanta Sarma stated that he will initiate legal action. Sisodia had levelled allegations against Assam CM's wife, Riniki Bhuyan, and tweeted tagging a bill addressed to the JCB Industries.

In his clarification, Sarma tweeted, "At a time when the entire country was facing the worst pandemic in over 100 years, Assam hardly had any PPE Kits. My wife took the courage of coming forward and donated around 1,500 PPE kits free of cost to the government to save lives. She didn't take a single penny."

Further responding to Sisodia's allegations over PPE kit supply, the Assam CM tweeted, “The company in question had written to Assam’s National Health Mission (NHM), stating that supply of around 1,500 PPE kits for COVID warriors must be treated as CSR contribution and hence not a single rupee must be paid by the government. Assam NHM duly acknowledged the same.”

He further said, "Manish Bhai, this is not corruption, it’s humanity. My wife hasn’t committed a crime, she tried to help Assam at the time of its biggest crisis. Throwing muck at others will not be accepted. You will face legal consequences."

