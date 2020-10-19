Assam-Mizoram Border Issue: CM Sonowal Thanks PM Modi Over 'assurance' To Solve Dispute

In the wake of the territorial dispute at the Assam-Mizoram border escalating to a violent clash between the people of the two states, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has apprised about the situation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a phone conversation on Monday afternoon.

The Assam CM had also held talks with Mizoram CM Zoramthanga about the incident at the Assam-Mizoram border on Sunday. He said that the two have agreed to maintain law and order in Thinghlun, Saihapui and Vairengte areas of Mizoram and Assam's Cachar and Karimganj.

Informed PM Narendra Modi about the present Assam-Mizoram border situation over phone this afternoon. I thank the PM Narendra Modi for his support and assurance to solve the issue: Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal (File pic) pic.twitter.com/88ZKK59Nux — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2020

Assam and Mizoram CMs hold telephonic conversation

During his conversation with the Mizoram CM, Sonowal stressed on taking productive measures and joint efforts to address the border issues, Assam government said in a statement on Sunday. Noting that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Northeast is experiencing rapid progress, Sonowal asserted that to maintain the momentum there is a need to maintain peace and boosting relations between the states. He further said that there might be differences but they must be settled through dialogue. Zoramthanga assured Sonowal of efforts to maintain peace at the inter-state border and cooperation.

The Mizoram government also reached out to the Centre to defuse the situation at the border between Assam's Cachar district and Kolasib district of the state.

The two states share a common boundary of 164.6-km. After the violent clash between the people living in border areas of the two states, Mizoram claimed that Assam did a road blockade at various points of inter-state highways connecting the two states stopping the entry of essential commodities. Areas like Thinghlun, Saihapui 'V' and Vairengte witnessed clashes between locals. Assam claims that the incident was the handiwork of miscreants to create disturbance in the community. Assam's forest Minister Parimal Shuklabaidya told PTI that such incidents happen in the area every year as people from both the sides illegally cut trees.

Mizoram claims that a 509-square-miles stretch of the inner-line reserve forest notified in 1875 was the actual Mizoram's boundary with Assam, which has led to locals often clashing over it. Mizoram's MNF MLA Lalrintluanga Sailo, who is camping at Vairengte claimed that more than 80 per cent of people living along the Assam-Mizoram border are illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

"We are not trying to encroach on Assam's territory but faithfully protecting our land at all cost," said Sailo.

The Assam government also asserted that the situation is under control and senior officials along with police are in the area to defuse the tension. Security has been beefed up in the areas that witnessed the clashes.

(With PTI inputs)

