Assam & Mizoram CMs Discuss State Border Clashes; Centre To Hold Review Meet On Monday

A territorial dispute on the Assam-Mizoram border which escalated into a violent clash on Saturday, has led to tension between the two states with both Chief Ministers approaching the Centre on Sunday. Assam CM Sarbonanda Sonowal has talked to Mizoram CM Zoramthanga about the incident at the Assam-Mizoram border. He said that the two have agreed to maintain law and order in Thinghlun, Saihapui and Vairengte areas of Mizoram and Assam's Cachar and Karimganj.

Assam CM talks to Mizoram CM on border clash

Talked to Mizoram CM Shri @ZoramthangaCM over phone about the incident at Assam-Mizoram border.

We agreed to maintain the law & order situation of the area so that peace returns immediately. We resolve to work together for maintaining brotherhood between both the states. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) October 18, 2020

What does Mizoram claim?

Mizoram which shares a 164.6-km border with Assam, claims that Assam did a road blockade at various points of inter-state highways between Mizoram and Assam, stopping the entry of essential commodities. Areas like Thinghlun, Saihapui 'V' and Vairengte witnessed clashes between locals. The state had to obtain essential commodities such as LPG and POL from neighbouring states and intimated the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding the issue. A meeting between Union Home secretary, and the two states' secretaries has been fixed on Monday at 11:30 AM.

State govt is actively engaging with the Govt of Assam to resolve the current issues at the border areas and has also intimated Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding transgressions committed by Assam Govt: Government of Mizoram https://t.co/sKxbfXPEcq — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2020

What happened at the state border?

Mizoram's Kolasib district deputy commissioner H Lalthlangliana told PTI that a large number of Vairengte residents assembled when some people from Assam, armed with sticks and dao, pelted stones at a group near the auto-rickshaw stand on the outskirts of the border village on Saturday evening. The irate mob from Vairengte retaliated and set on fire about 20 temporary bamboo huts and stalls built along the national highway by residents of Lailapur despite a prohibitory order being in place, he said. The state government imposed section 144 in the border areas on Sunday.

Assam claims that the incident was the handiwork of miscreants to create disturbance in the community. Assam's forest Minister Parimal Shuklabaidya told PTI that such incidents happen in the area every year as people from both the sides illegally cut trees. He also visited Lailapur during the day and interacted with the people. Security has been beefed up in Lailapur and along the inter-state border, the Assam government said in the statement.

What is the border tiff about?

Mizoram claims that a 509-square-miles stretch of the inner-line reserve forest notified in 1875 was the actual Mizoram's boundary with Assam, which has led to locals often clashing over it. Mizoram's MNF MLA Lalrintluanga Sailo, who is camping at Vairengte claimed that more than 80 percent of people living along the Assam-Mizoram border are illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. "We are not trying to encroach on Assam's territory but faithfully protecting our land at all cost," said Sailo. Several dialogues held since 1995 to resolve the border dispute have yielded little results.

