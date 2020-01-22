Assam Rifles Refutes 'fabricated' Allegations Of Harassment Of Lady IPS By Jawan

The Assam Rifles on Tuesday came out with an official statement to refute the allegations put forth by a lady IPS officer who alleged that she was molested by a jawan on duty calling it 'fabricated', 'false', and 'malicious'. The statement comes two days after the woman officer had lodged a police complaint against the jawan on January 18. Assam Rifles stated that the officer refused to corporate with them at their designated checkpoint at the India-Myanmar border and had violated several security codes including clicking pictures of the check post.

The statement highlighted that the officer refused to divulge her identity and began questioning the troops who were performing their mandated duty, asking them "don't you know me?". It is also important to note that at that point in time, the officer was not in her official uniform and was moving in her "civil clothes' with her "personal weapon" without an "escorted vehicle" outside her jurisdiction. It was later found out that the officer had brought in "suspicious" goods from across the border. The video screenshot of which the offical twitter page of the Assam Rifles tweeted.

Manipur Commission for Women summons jawan

The Manipur State Commission for Women has summoned the Assam Rifles jawan for allegedly "harassing” the woman Police officer. The commission also forwarded the IPS officer’s complaint to the National Commission for Women (NCW) and Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

“I have sent summons to the jawan [P.K. Pandey] seeking his appearance before the commission on or before January 27. I have also sought suggestions from the NCW and the Chief Minister,” MSCW Chairperson Meinam Binota said.

