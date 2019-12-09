The Debate
Manipur: Assam Rifles And Kakching Police Held Woman Carrying Heroin Worth Rs 57 Lakhs

Law & Order

Assam Rifles and Kakching Police arrested a woman for allegedly smuggling heroin worth Rs 57 lakhs by packing it in soap cases in Manipur

Written By Gloria Methri | Mumbai | Updated On:
Manipur

Assam Rifles and Kakching Police on Saturday arrested a woman for allegedly smuggling drugs by packing it in soap cases in Manipur. The police seized 11 soap cases containing 142.67 grams of heroin worth Rs 57 lakhs at a check-post along the NH-102 from Pallel to Kakching.

READ | Central Crime Branch Raids Bangalore Turf Club, Rs 96 Lakh Seized

Imphal Police Seize Heroin Worth Rs 165 Cr

An illegal Heroin manufacturing laboratory was busted by a combined force of Manipur police and 26 Assam Rifles at Sada Khumbi village under Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district. The combined force also recovered a huge quantity of the contraband drugs reportedly worth over Rs 165 crores, some items allegedly used in the manufacture of Heroin and Rs 2.8 lakhs cash suspected to be proceeds of the sale of Heroin. Among the seizure, the Police also seized 10 litres of morphine liquid too.

READ | Imphal Police Seize Heroin Worth Rs 165 Cr From Illegal Drug Laboratory

Fake Xiaomi Products Worth Rs 13 Lakh Seized 

Xiaomi has issued a public advisory urging its customers not to buy Xiaomi-branded products from non-authorized sales channels, after fake Xiaomi products worth Rs 13 lakh were allegedly seized from four shop owners in New Delhi. “Counterfeited products are not only a big threat to consumer health and safety but also pose a huge risk to consumer’s data security. The products might start malfunctioning and the user might be unaware of the hazards that these kinds of products can cause,” Xiaomi India said in a press statement.

READ | Gold Worth Rs 1.30 Crore Seized At Amritsar Airport

Gold Worth Rs 1.30 Crore Seized

Gold weighing over 3 kg and worth Rs 1.30 crore was seized from two passengers upon their arrival from Dubai at the Shri Guru Ramdas International Airport here on Monday, custom officials said. Customs Commissioner Dipak Kumar Gupta said the custom staff at the airport intercepted two passengers, residents of Tarn Taran and Patiala districts of Punjab. During checking, it was found that the gold which they were trying to smuggle, was concealed in the form of wires and other items.

READ | Fake Xiaomi Products Worth Rs 13 Lakh Allegedly Seized In Delhi, Company Issues Advisory

