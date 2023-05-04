Bajrang Dal Activists Vandalise Congress Office In Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh

Bajrang Dal activists on Thursday allegedly vandalised the Congress's office in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city during a protest against the party's poll promise in Karnataka to act against the right-wing outfit.

Videos showing men wearing saffron stoles and waving saffron flags barging into the Congress office went viral.

A Bajrang Dal leader, however, claimed they held a peaceful protest in front of the Congress office in Baldeo Bagh area but those who ransacked the office were Congress's own men who had covered their faces.

The Congress in its manifesto for the next week's Karnataka polls, released on Tuesday, promised to take action as per law, including imposing a ban, on organisations like the Bajrang Dal and PFI `which spread hatred'.

The city unit of the Bajrang Dal had said a day before that it would stage a protest.

After protesting for 30 minutes on the road with no police around, the Bajrang Dal activists barged inside the office and ransacked it, Congress leaders alleged.

MP Congress working committee member Dinesh Yadav said a "pack of wolves" sometimes attacks a "tiger" but it does not take away from the tiger's importance.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement during a campaign rally in Karnataka that the Congress had decided to "lock up Lord Hanuman," Yadav said those who agree with Modi should worship Bajrang Dal men instead of going to temples.

“They are defaming our Sanatam Dharma. The BJP does this whenever elections are around the corner,” the Congress leader said.

Bajrang Dal leader Sumit Singh Thakur said they protested as the Congress "equated a Hindu organisation that works for welfare, security and culture promotion with PFI, a jehadi organisation.” But he denied that Bajrang Dal activists indulged in vandalism. “They were Congress workers....They entered our group and after covering their faces indulged in vandalism," he claimed.

Local Congress MLAs and leaders later visited the Kotwali police station demanding action against the culprits.

A case was registered under sections 452 (trespass with intention of assaulting a person) and 147 (rioting) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, said additional superintendent of police Priyanka Shukla.

“There were 30 to 40 (accused). We are identifying them. Five or six of them were named on the basis of footage. One of them, Sumit Singh, has been arrested based on the Congress's complaint," she told PTI.

Asked why the police were not at the scene though the Bajrang Dal had announced the protest beforehand, Shukla said, “They reached the venue before time. They had announced they will be reciting the Hanuman Chalisa......it is an unfortunate incident."