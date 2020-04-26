2 Bandipur Forest Officers Lay Down Lives; Drowned Tackling Poachers Fishing Illegally

Poachers reportedly killed two forest officials by drowning them on Saturday in Kabini backwaters at Gundre Forest Range under Bandipur Tiger Reserve. 

Bandipur

Poachers reportedly killed two forest officials by drowning them on Saturday in Kabini backwaters at Gundre Forest Range under Bandipur Tiger Reserve. The two deceased officials have been identified as Mahesh from Punajur in Chamarajanagar district and Shivakumar from Bhramagiri village in Mysuru district. 

About the incident

According to reports, a group of poachers were carrying out an illegal fishing activity at Kabini backwaters. Upon getting to know this information, nine forest department personnel, including a driver, reached the spot. Meanwhile, four personnel tried to get catch the poachers in a coracle. However, the illegal hunters attacked the officials and sank the coracle in the water. 

Further, while two of them reportedly managed to escape, the other two personnel drowned. While the body of Mahesh has been recovered, the body of the other personnel is yet to be found. The Beechanahalli police are currently investigating the case.

Sudha Ramen expresses condolences 

IFS officer Sudha Ramen took to Twitter on Saturday and expressed condolences. 

