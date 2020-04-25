Centre Adds Clarification: All Rural Shops Except Malls Allowed; E-commerce Still Limited

Amid reports about reopening of shops and non-essential services from Saturday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a clarification that all shops in rural areas except shopping malls will be opened. In its clarification, it has also said that markets and market complexes, shopping malls in urban areas are not allowed to open. It has added that e-commerce companies are only allowed for essential goods and the sale of liquor is prohibited.

Here is the clarification

MHA announces reopening of shops

Announcing a massive decision, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday night allowed all shops under the Shops and Establishment Act to reopen from April 25 amid the Coronavirus pandemic. This includes shops in residential complexes and market complexes. However, the order states that the shops will function at 50 per cent strength and precautions against COVID-19 — wearing masks and social distancing — is mandatory.

The Home Ministry has clarified that the relaxation in the given order is not applicable in hotspots and containment zones. It has also prohibited the reopening of shops in multi-brand and single-brand malls. The order is an amendment to Centre's April 15 order issued after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the nationwide lockdown due to Coronavirus pandemic till May 3.

What will be open after this order?

All shops registered under the Shops and Establishment Act of the respective State/Union Territory

Shops in residential complexes within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities

Neighbourhood shops within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities

Standalone shops within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities

All the markets in rural areas, except shopping malls

All non-essential goods and services in urban areas provided they are within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities

In urban areas, all standalone/neighbourhood shops & shops in residential complexes are allowed to open.

What will not be open after this order?

Liquor shops

In urban areas, shops in markets/market complexes & shopping malls are not allowed to open.

Market complexes, outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities

Multi-brand and single-brand malls

Shops in the hotspots and containment zones, except essentials