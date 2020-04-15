Uddhav Govt Launches Probe Into Rumour Of Covid Train For Migrants After Bandra Incident

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday ordered a probe after thousands gathered in Bandra following the extension of the Coronavirus lockdown

Written By Shloak Prabhu | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday ordered a probe after thousands gathered in Bandra following the extension of the Coronavirus lockdown. The probe has been initiated to find out the source of rumours that trains would be run to take migrant workers back to their states. 

Anil Deshmukh announces probe into rumors 

Taking to Twitter, Deshmukh stated that:

In addition, a case has also been registered at Bandra Police Station against 800-1000 unknown accused persons.

Bandra gathering incident 

Around 1,500 people, mostly migrant workers, gathered at Bandra railway station premises on Tuesday and wanted to go to their native places but were later dispersed, said the Mumbai Police. According to Republic TV sources, the local administration had arranged ration for the 'migrant workers' but people crowded the spot because the distribution of food was poorly organised.  A few minutes later, the police personnel were seen dispersing the crowd. The rumours regarding the trains were also purported. The Indian Railways has extended the suspension of all passenger services till May 3, in tune with the lockdown extension.

