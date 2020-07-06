West Bengal's Barrackpore Witnesses A Surge In Political Violence After A Long Pause

BJP MP from Barrackpore Arjun Singh levelled allegations that his personal vehicle was vandalised in the presence of police personnel by members of his erstwhile political party, the Trinamool Congress, on Sunday.

On Monday, supporters of Arjun Singh and BJP workers protested heavily over the incident in the MP's constituency in Barrackpore by blocking roadways that connect the town to Kolkata. It all started the late night on Sunday when Singh went to conduct meetings at Halishar in North 24 Parganas.

"There are programs going on of BJP, as its Shyamaprasad Mookerjee's birthday. My car was vandalised by them in front of police. There is no democracy in Bengal. We all know what is happening here, so do you know. People are watching what is happening. Only they (TMC) will do whatever they feel like. They are destroying the state." said Arjun Singh while alleging that TMC workers had vandalised his car.

Singh, however, was not present in the vehicle but in a meeting in the same area. The same night, a party office of the Trinamool in Halishar was also vandalised and burnt to ashes by miscreants. The ruling party stated that it was done by Arjun Singh's men.

The attack on Singh's vehicle happened in less than 24 hours on another attack in his constituency, Barrackpore, but on a Trinamool councilor. On Saturday, Trinamul Congress councillor at North Barrackpore municipality Champa Das has named four persons for allegedly shooting at her from a close range on Saturday night.

Four motorbike-borne youths fired at Das who was admitted to a Calcutta hospital where a bullet was removed from her thigh.

