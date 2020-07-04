West Bengal: TMC Councillor Champa Das Shot Near Residence, Undergoing Treatment

On the same day as Trinamool Congress and Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) workers clashed in West Bengal, the ruling party's Councilor of Uttar Barrackpore Municipal Corporation in North 24 Parganas' has been shot in front of her residence. Champa Das, the councillor of Ward No 2 in North 24 Parganas' Uttar Barrackpore Municipal Corporation, has been shifted to a private hospital and is currently undergoing treatment. The assailant is yet to be identified.

TMC-SUCI clash

Earlier in the day, a TMC worker was allegedly killed as the ruling party workers clashed with Left-leaning SUCI party in South 24 Parganas. An enquiry has been called into the matter. TMC workers alleged that a member of the party was beaten up and hacked to death by the SUCI. However, the SUCI has claimed that its district committee member was abducted from his house by TMC workers. The Leftists have alleged that their member was beaten to death by TMC and then hung from a tree.

"The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. SUCI member's body was found hanging from a tree, so we suspect that he has committed suicide. The exact cause can be ascertained only after we get the post-mortem report," PTI had quoted a police officer.

Eleven persons have been arrested in connection with the clashes, officials said, adding that three more have been detained. Police said forces have been deployed in the area to tackle the situation. With injuries being sustained by both sides, TMC and SUCI members have been admitted to several hospitals.

