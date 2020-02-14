Bengaluru Police Bust Gang Involved In E-commerce Fraud; Five Arrested

Bengaluru Police busted a gang in connection with e-commerce fraud over the online marketplace who were responsible for 200 of 316 cheating cases registered last year, the officials informed on Friday. Bhaskar Rao, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru said that the police busted a gang of five, operating from Bharatpur in Rajasthan, and they are being interrogated.

Speaking about their method of operation, the officer said, "There were fictitious buyers and sellers on the online marketplace. These people used to call up prospective buyers and sellers. The products that were shown were two-wheelers, four-wheelers, electronic items, and furniture. "People would make payments to the fraudsters through their QR codes," Rao added.

Rajasthan and Bengaluru police cooperate

A team of 15 police personnel was sent to their place of operation in Rajasthan. With the cooperation of the Rajasthan Police, the Bengaluru police were able to arrest five culprits.

Rao said that these fraudsters had knowledge about the loopholes in the e-commerce sector and exploited them to cheat people.

"Some of those arrested were employed in the e-commerce and banking business and they had an idea about the loopholes in this sector," he said. "We warn the citizens to ensure that they verify the antecedents of the buyers and sellers in this sector before spending money on these platforms," Rao added.

Fake job racket busted

In a similar incident of fraud which took place in Kolkata, the police held four persons including a woman for duping several people on the pretext of providing them jobs with the Kolkata Metro and private airlines taking the total number of arrests in the case to five, officials said on February 13.

Probing a complaint lodged by a man on February 3, the police had earlier arrested one person who was a member of the fake job racket.

"The four had hatched a criminal conspiracy and advertised in leading newspapers of West Bengal offering lucrative jobs in private airlines and metro railways," the officer said.

