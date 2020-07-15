Bengaluru Police Invite Residents To Volunteer For Civil Police Warden To Combat COVID

The Bengaluru City police have invited physically fit and service-minded residents to volunteer as 'Civil Police Warden' in order to help the local police in regulation and enforcement of anti-COVID measures. Commissioner of Police Bhaskar Rao informed that the applicant could be both men and women between the age group of 18 to 45. Interested candidates need to register themselves by visiting the website http://bcp.gov.in, he said.

Inviting physically fit n service minded residents of Bengaluru, both men and women, between the age of 18 to 45 to Volunteer as Civil Police Warden to help the local police in regulation and enforcement of anti-Covid measures. To register log on to https://t.co/sPMdHigqYn — Bhaskar Rao IPS (@deepolice12) July 14, 2020

Complete lockdown in Bengaluru

Amid the spike in COVID-19 cases, the Karnataka government on Saturday announced complete lockdown in Bengaluru urban and rural for one week from July 14. The complete lockdown started on Tuesday at 8 pm and will end on July 22 at 5 am. During the lockdown period hospital facilities, groceries, milk, vegetables, medicines and other daily use items will be available to the public. Furthermore, the already scheduled Medical exams will be held, the government said in its statement.

"As COVID-19 cases are increasing in the state day by day, based on the advice of experts complete lockdown will be imposed in Bengaluru urban and Bengaluru rural for one week from July 14 Tuesday 8 pm to 5 am on July 22," Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said in a statement.

COVID-19 battle in Karnataka

According to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family welfare, Karnataka has 44,077 total confirmed coronavirus cases out of which 25,845 are active cases. 17,390 patients have successfully defeated the lethal infection and 842 people have succumbed to the infection.

