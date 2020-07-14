PUC Result 2020, Bengaluru: Girls Outshine Boys & Udupi Ranks First Among Other Regions

The Department of Pre University Education in Karnataka has announced the 2nd Pre-University, board exam results on July 14, 2020. The second PUC board exam was conducted in March 2020 and the results have been announced on the department's official website. Addressing a press meet, the Primary & Secondary Education Minister of Karnataka S Suresh Kumar, revealed that Udupi district and Dakshina Kannada have bagged the top spot in PUC result 2020 for the state of Karnataka.

Read | CBSE 10th Result 2020: HRD Minister announces Class 10 exam results to be out on Wednesday

PUC Result 2020: Pass percentage

As per the reports of a news portal, 2nd PUC result 2020 has a pass percentage of 61.80 per cent, which means that there is an increase of 0.7 per cent compared to the previous year. In the year 2019, 61.73 per cent of students were declared as successful in the PUC board exam. Moreover, it has also been stated in the reports of a media portal, that girl student has outshone boy students in PUC Result 2020.

Read | CBSE Results 2020: CBSE Class 10th Exam Results to be declared on Wednesday

PUC Result 2020: Girls outperform boys

According to the reports of a media portal, the pass percentage among girls is 68.73% in 2nd PUC Result 2020, while it is 54.77% among boys. Moreover, commerce students have scored 65.52 in pass percentage and Science students have a pass percentage of 76.20. In 2nd PUC Result 2020, the students from Arts faculty have scored 41.27 as the pass percentage.

Read | CBSE Class 12 Results 2020: Delhi’s high pass percentage gets boost from govt schools

PUC Result 2020: District wise performance

In 2nd PUC Result 2020, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada have the pass percentage of 90.71 per cent. Thus they are ranking highest among all other districts of the state. The rural district of Kodagu in Karnataka has 81.53 per cent and Vijayapura has 54.22 per cent.

Read | MBSE Results 2020: Mizoram HSSLC class 12th result declared; check at mbse.edu.in

PUC Result 2020: How to access the result?

Students can head to karresults.nic.in The next step is to enter one’s registration number and click submit. Within a span of seconds the student’s 2nd PUC result, 2020 will appear on the screen Student can view the result and even download its soft copy for future references.

Even though the PUC Result 2020 was expected at 11.30 am, some students were able to access it an hour earlier on the education department's official website. In 2019 the results were announced on April 15, but the PUC result 2020 saw a delay because of the lockdown initiated due to COVID-19. The 1st PUC Supplementary examination was supposed to be conducted between July 16 to July 27 in colleges but they have been cancelled and the education department has decided to promote students to the next class.