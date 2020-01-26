Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad Arrested Again, This Time By Hyderabad Police

As the Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Sunday went to Hyderabad to address an event at Crystal garden at Mehdipatnam, he was arrested. Informing about the development, his official Twitter handle said that Bhim Army chief is arrested. earlier in the day, he had accused Hyderabad Police of manhandling the female students of TISS. he had also warned the Police to issue a statement of clarification and threatened them of gherao-ing.

भीम आर्मी प्रमुख चन्द्रशेखर आज़ाद जी को हैदराबाद पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। — Chandra Shekhar Aazad (@BhimArmyChief) January 26, 2020

After his arrest, Hyderabad Police spoke to news agency ANI and said that Chandrashekar Azad has been detained ahead of his participation in a protest against CAA and NRC under Lungerhouse police station limits. The protesters didn’t have any police permission for the protest.

Taking to Twitter, hours before he reached the Crystal Garden, he had accused Hyderabad Police of forcing protestors to vacate the venue. He was also scheduled to speak at the event of All India Dalit-Muslim-Adivasi Progressive Front and Bhim Army. Earlier, he was arrested in Delhi and granted bail by a Delhi court.

मैं अभी 4 बजे क्रिस्टल गार्डन मेहदी पटनम हैदराबाद पहुंच रहा हूँ लेकिन हैदराबाद पुलिस का हाल देख लीजिए उस जगह को पुलिस छावनी बना दिया है और लोगों को जबर्दस्ती कार्यक्रम स्थल पर जाने से रोका जा रहा है। pic.twitter.com/XnkRi5JF4O — Chandra Shekhar Aazad (@BhimArmyChief) January 26, 2020

Last week, Delhi's Tiz Hazari Court granted bail to Azad after he was arrested by the Delhi police - 25 days ago, for a bail bond of Rs. 25,000. Delivering the verdict, Lau ordered Azad to leave Delhi for 4 weeks, saying that she does not want any interference with the upcoming Delhi elections. Azad has also been asked to appear before a police station in his native district of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh every Saturday for four weeks, after being released from Tihar jail.

While hearing the bail plea, earlier on Tuesday, the judge pulled up Delhi and Uttar Pradesh cops and asked them the reason for not granting permission to protest at religious places. Azad along with 15 other people was arrested on December 20. Nine of them have been granted bail since then on January 9.

Why was Azad arrested in Delhi?

On December 20, Azad's outfit had called for a protest against CAA in front of Jama Masjid. Though Azad was denied permission to protest, he was spotted holding up a copy of the Constitution with a photo of BR Ambedkar on it. He was immediately detained by the police, but escaped from their custody and returned to the protest venue. Later that night, Azad surrendered.

As the protest began, protesters started marching from the mosque to Jantar Mantar in central Delhi. However, they were stopped at Delhi Gate when the protest took a violent turn and the crowd refused to back down. A car allegedly set on fire outside Daryaganj police station. Policemen then used water cannons and to disperse the crowd, as per reports.

