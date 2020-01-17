Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Aazad Approaches Delhi Court Challenging Bail Conditions

A day after being released on bail in accordance with the order of the Tis Hazari Court, Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Aazad moved the Delhi Court late evening on Friday seeking modification of the bail conditions imposed on him before his release from the Tihar Jail. On Wednesday, Additional Sessions Judge Kamini Lau had granted bail to Aazad on the condition that he leaves the national capital for four weeks in lieu of the upcoming state elections.

Court issues 15-page order

In a 15-page order issued by the Court, Judge Lau stated that Aazad was not allowed to “misuse the benefit of bail by indulging in commission of a similar offence in the future" and said that "keeping in view the pending Assembly Elections in Delhi, Aazad shall not visit Delhi for the next four weeks”. The Court further clarified that whenever Aazad is required to come to Delhi for his medical treatment, he shall inform his schedule to the DCP, Crime and SHO, Police Station Saharanpur who shall convey the same to DCP, Crime Delhi. During any such medical visit, Aazad was to be escorted by the Delhi Police personnel at all times.

The decision was reached at by the Court after the Delhi Police stated that Azad's participation in protests and the statements made by him might incite the people to indulge in violence. The Court, having recognised in the same order that the right to protest was a fundamental right granted to all citizens of the country, directed Aazad to leave Delhi instead.

The Bhim Army Chief has now moved the same Tis Hazari Court seeking modification of the conditions imposed on him, more specifically, the condition directing him to leave the national capital. His plea is set to come up for hearing tomorrow before ASJ Kamini Lau.

Image Credits: PTI