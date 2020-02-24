BIG: Allahabad HC Orders Action Against Police For 'unnecessary Caning' On AMU Students

In a massive relief for Aligarh Muslim University students, the Allahabad high court on Monday has ordered the UP DGP to identify and take action against the policemen who were involved in the 'unnecessary canning of students' and 'damaging motorcycles' on December 15. The order which also directed compensation to six students with injuries was based on the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) probe into the violence. The special bench constituting of Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Samit Gopal which were hearing seven PILs alleging police brutality on anti-CAA protestors has asked a compliance report by March 25.

Allahabad HC orders action against police

The PIL filed Mohd. Aman Khan claimed that students were thrashed by para-military forces and state police for no just and valid reasons. Based on his PIL, the NHRC had launhed a six-member probe into the incident and submitted several recommendations. The NHRC recommended compensation to 6 students greviously injured due to police action, DGP to identify and act against policemen who had unnecessarily thrashed students and damaged property, set up an SIT to investigate into the matter and set up a robust intelligence gathering system.

Anti-CAA protests in UP

The beginning of violence in UP was witnessed on December 15 when Aligarh Muslim University students who were protesting were allegedly attacked by police using tear gas shells, rubber bullets, stun grenades, pellets, and stones. While police deny these claims, over 17 policemen and 60 students were injured as protestors began to vandalise public property and torch buses while pelting stones. Police have also booked 1000 Aligarh students in connection with the clashes.

Violence had been witnessed in Uttar Pradesh during the December-January period against the amended Citizenship Act which has led to the 21 deaths and many injured. Several videos of mobs of protestors attacking police have emerged, while the police too have resorted to lathi-charge, tear gas in several places of protests. UP police have detained 5,500 people and arrested 1100 to date. Several places like Meerut, Lucknow, Bijnor, Rampur, Kanpur, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Muzaffarnagar, Bareli, Lucknow witnessed rampant violence.

