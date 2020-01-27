Anti-CAA Protests: Allahabad HC Seeks Response From Yogi Govt By Feb 17 On Police Action

Pulling up the Yogi Adityanath government for the police action during the anti-CAA protests, the Allahabad High Court on Monday has sought the UP government's response by February 17, asking for details on the procedure adopted for the imposition of Section 144. The court which had constituted a special bench is currently hearing seven PILs alleging police brutality on anti-CAA protestors. Meanwhile, the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has moved the Allahabad HC seeking a probe into the violence on December 15 as AMU students alleged that police had used baton charge and tear gas shells on them while they were protesting against CAA.

Violence has been witnessed in Uttar Pradesh for the past weeks against the amended Citizenship Act which has led to the 21 deaths and many injured. Several videos of mobs of protestors attacking police have emerged, while the police too have resorted to lathi-charge, tear gas in several places of protests. UP police have detained 5,500 people and arrested 1100 to date. Several places like Meerut, Lucknow, Bijnor, Rampur, Kanpur, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Muzaffarnagar, Bareli, Lucknow witnessed rampant violence.

The beginning of violence in UP was witnessed on December 15 when Aligarh Muslim University students who were protesting were allegedly attacked by police using tear gas shells, rubber bullets, stun grenades, pellets, and stones. While police deny these claims, over 17 policemen and 60 students were injured as protestors began to vandalise public property and torch buses while pelting stones. Police have also booked 1000 Aligarh students in connection with the clashes.

Moreover, the police have issued notice to over 500 people for allegedly inciting violence and damaging public property and to 'recover losses' as ordered by the Chief Minister. This move by the government was challenged by Bombay High Court lawyer Ajay Kumar in the Allahabad High Court calling it antithetical to the core constitutional values, as per reports. The court has issued a notice to the Yogi government on January 8.

