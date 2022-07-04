Last Updated:

Bihar: Ex-MLA Surendra Sharma Arrested For Ordering Daughter's 'honour Killing'

SP Pramod Kumar informed that Ex-MLA in Bihar has been held for hiring contract killers to bump off his daughter in a suspected honour killing case.

Bihar

In a recent development, Police officials informed that a former Bihar MLA has been apprehended for hiring contract killers to kill his daughter with whom he has been upset for quite a long time after she married a man from another caste. 

The accused Surendra Sharma was arrested on Sunday. His name was revealed by hitmen whom he had paid Rs 20 lakh for the ‘honour killing’, according to Superintendent of Police Pramod Kumar in East Patna. 

Superintendent of Police Pramod Kumar said, “An attempt was made on his daughter’s life on the intervening night of July 1-2. The woman, who lives in Shri Krishna Puri police station area, lodged a police complaint that she had been fired at by unidentified persons, who sped away on a motorcycle after missing the target.”

Arms and ammunition recovered 

Following this, an intensive search operation was initiated on Saturday and Abhishek alias Chote Sarkar who heads the gang was arrested along with two of his associates. Abhishek on being interrogated told police about Surendra Sharma, who has served a term in the legislative assembly from his native Saran district in the 1990s.

Superintendent of Police Pramod Kumar further said, “Three country-made pistols, several rounds of ammunition and a motorcycle without a number plate are among the items recovered from the possession of Abhishek and his associates.”

Accused Surendra Sharam contested as an Independent as he is not known to have any party affiliations. He is also alleged to have criminal antecedents.

