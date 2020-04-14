Bihar Govt Bans Spitting At Public Places With Rs 200 Fine Or Six Months Imprisonment

In the wake of the global pandemic Coronavirus which has claimed the lives of many people, the Bihar health department issued orders to ban spitting in public places on Monday. Any violation of the government order by the public is punishable with Rs 200 fine or six months imprisonment under Indian Penal Code provisions. This ban is invoked under provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

The orders of the Bihar principal secretary (health) stated that spitting after use of tobacco, gutkha, paan masala, bidi and cigarette is completely banned in the state especially at public places such as lanes, roads, government and non-government buildings, police station premises and all health and educational institutions.

The order further mentioned that the tendency to spit anywhere in public places puts the health of the public in danger and is the main reason for the spread of communicable diseases. Spitting in open can spread several serious diseases such as COVID-19, encephalitis, and tuberculosis, the order added.

Union Health Ministry updates on COVID-19

The Union Health Ministry on Monday stated that 25 districts across 15 states which had reported Coronavirus cases earlier, have witnessed no new case in the past 14 days. Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal, in his daily media briefing named all the districts, detailed on the use of technology to combat COVID-19 and also urged citizens to download the Aarogya Setu app which has witnessed 3.5 crore downloads already.

The Health Ministry announced that there have been 796 cases and 35 deaths in 24 hours taking the total toll to 9152 total cases and 308 deaths across the country.

25 districts report no case

Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal, in his daily media briefing on Monday said, "25 districts across 15 states have reported no positive case in the past 14 days. These districts are - Gondia, Rajnandgaon, Dur, Bilaspur, Devangiri, Kodagu, Udupi, Tumakuru, South Goa, Wayanad, Kottayam, West Imphal, Rajouri, Aizwal West, Mahe, SBS Nagar, Patna, Nalanda, Munger, Pratapgarh, Panipat, Rohtak, Shirsa, Paudhigarwal, and Bhadradri Kothagudem."

