Shocking: 26-year-old Man Kills 9 People To Cover Up Lover's Murder In Warangal; Arrested

A 26-year-old man from Bihar was arrested in Telangana’s Warangal district, for killing nine people by throwing them into a well to cover the murder of a woman, police said on Monday.

Commissioner of Police (CP), Warangal, Dr Ravinder said that the bodies were recovered on May 21 and May 22 from the well. The investigation has revealed that the accused, Sanjay Kumar Yadav, killed all of them to cover up the murder of Rafiqa, with whom he had a relationship.

According to the police, Yadav got acquainted with a person named Maqsood and his sister-in-law Rafiqa in Telangana. The two become close and started living together with her three children. However, Yadav tried to misbehave with Rafiqa's 15-year-old daughter and she threatened to file a complaint against him.

Yadav reportedly planned Rafiqa’s murder in order to live with her daughter. He promised to marry Rafiqa and they boarded a train to West Bengal on March 7. Yadav mixed sleeping tablets in her food and later strangulated her, and threw her body outside the train.

Yadav murders Maqsood's family

The Police said that Yadav returned to Warangal but Maqsood's wife Nisha started questioning him about Rafiqa. Nisha also threatened to lodge a police complaint against him. Yadav deliberately visited Maqsood's family who stayed in a gunny bag factory. He mixed sleeping tablets in the food on the birthday of Maqsood's elder son on May 20, police said.

"Maqsood and his five family members were living there. Yadav mixed sleeping pills in the food. Maqsood's family friend Shakeel was also present. Fearing suspicion, Yadav also mixed sleeping pills in the food of two labourers staying upstairs. Seeing everyone asleep, Yadav used the gunny bags to drag all the nine people to the well and threw each of them. To cover up the murder of Rafiqa, he killed nine other people," said Ravinder.

Police said that six teams were deployed to investigate the case. "Yadav has been arrested now and will be taken to police custody. We will collect all evidence and ensure that he gets maximum punishment for this offence," Ravinder said.

