Visva Bharati Violence: BJP MP Meets Bengal Governor; Demands CBI Inquiry

Demanding a CBI probe in the Visva Bharati vandalism incident, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Saumitra Khan on Saturday met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and submitted a letter. Santiniketan’s Visva Bharati university witnessed incidents of vandalism after it decided to construct a boundary wall near Mela Ground which belongs to the university. After witnessing violent protests, the university decided to temporarily close its campus.

Speaking to reporters, the BJP MP demanded a CBI investigation.

"The police were just 100 metres away when the gate was broken with a JCB. So, we want CBI to investigate the Visva Bharati vandalism incident," he said while speaking to the media after meeting the governor.

Recently, the locals at the campus of the university had created a ruckus over the construction of a boundary wall near the Mela ground, which belongs to the University. Protestors had allegedly damaged some structures. On Wednesday, Dhankhar said that he had urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to provide security to the Vice-Chancellor of Visva Bharati University.

Visva Bharati violence

Santiniketan’s Visva Bharati university witnessed incidents of vandalism after it decided to construct a boundary wall near Mela Ground which belongs to the university. A large number of protestors demolished two of the university’s gates and vandalised the construction material which was stocked up to be used to build the wall.

The Mela ground where the construction of the wall was to be started is used to hold an annual fair named 'Poush Mela' in December. The fair draws thousands of people and is also a source of revenue for locals during the period. The people opposed the construction of the wall, however, the vice-chancellor decided to go ahead with the construction in order to stop the entry of outsiders. Last year, vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakrabarty even removed some of the temporary shops which continued to do business even after the fair was over.

(with inputs from ANI)