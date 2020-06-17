BJP Neta Sonali Phogat Arrested By Haryana Police For Slapping Govt Official With Slipper

Taking action against the BJP leader ten days after complaint was filed against her, the Haryana Police has arrested Sonali Phogat for allegedly thrashing a government official with a slipper. Congress had shared a video in which BJP leader and TikTok star Sonali Phogat was seen thrashing a government official allegedly in presence of Haryana Police. FIR was then filed against her. Hisar Police had also registered a case against Market official Sultan Singh for his alleged 'misbehaviour.' While FIR against Phogat has been filed under sections 147, 149, 186, 332, 353 and 506 of Indian Penal Code (IPC), the case has been filed against Singh under sections 354 and 509 of the IPC.

Controversial video shared by Congress

Sharing a video on Twitter, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Friday had alleged that the poor are being exploited by BJP leaders under Haryana's ML Khattar government. He said that Phogat who is also the BJP committee head of Adampur, Hisar is thrashing the government official 'like animal'. He went on to ask if the Khattar government will take action against her.

In the video, Phogat is seen thrashing a man who has been identified as Balsamand market secretary Sultan Singh. In the video, Phogat while thrashing the govt official is heard saying, "Do I step out to listen to what people like you have to say? Do I step out to listen to the abuses by you people? We don't have the right to live with dignity or what? you people who use such language are not allowed to live." She then tells the Police officers present at the spot to lodge a complaint against the man. She is heard saying: "He used objectionable language against me."

Blame-game from both sides

In her defense after the video went viral, Phogat alleged that while she was discussing the matters related to crop sales with the village market committee, Singh called her names and misbehaved with her. She maintained that it was then that she lost her cool and hit Singh for not respecting women. However, Singh claimed that he heard to Phogat and also noted down her requests but she started thrashing her allegedly because he revolted against her during assembly elections last year. Phogat had contested the 2019 assembly elections from mandi Adampur but had lost to Congress candidate Kuldeep Bishnoi.

