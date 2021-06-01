Black Fungus: Amid Drug Scarcity, HC Asks Centre To Make Cruel Choice On Whom To Save 1st

Amid a huge spike in cases of black fungus across various parts of the country, the Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Centre and Delhi government to establish a policy on the distribution of Amphotericin-B, a drug used for treating Coronavirus patients suffering from the deadly fungal infection.

A Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh remarked that the Central leadership has to take the “cruel decision” of excluding a certain age group or class of people till the drug is in shortage, in consultation with experts.

The court said if there are two patients, one is 80-year-old and the other is 35-year-old, and there is only one dose of Amphotericin-B medicine, whom should it be given to. The bench asked them not to leave the decision to the doctors and form a clear policy in this regard. It asked the Centre and Delhi government to come back with instructions on Tuesday.

"Every life is important but we are trying to find a way forward. Every life is important, we are not for a moment saying someone's life is not important or less important. But you have to make a decision. Every single life is important," the bench said.

The court also remarked that black fungus was affecting everyone in all age groups and giving fewer doses when the requirement is six vials was not helping anyone.

Court hearing on Mucormycosis and shortage of drugs

The court has been hearing the issue of shortage of medicine for treating black fungus, primarily affecting people who have recovered from COVID-19. The court has also asked the Centre to place on record the details of the current status of its imports of the drug and when the stocks are expected.

According to the Union Health Ministry, people catch mucormycosis by coming in contact with the fungal spores in the environment. It can also develop on the skin after the fungus enters the skin through a cut, scrape, burn, or another type of skin trauma.

The disease is being detected among patients who are recovering or have recovered from COVID-19. Moreover, anyone who is diabetic and whose immune system is not functioning well needs to be on the guard against this, the ministry has said.

(With inputs from agency)