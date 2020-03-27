Goa: Bombay HC Disposes Lawyer's PIL against Availability Of Essential Goods Amid Lockdown

The Bombay High Court in Goa on Friday disposed the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by an advocate before the court stating that the people of Goa are struggling to find even the basic goods to sustain themselves amid the 21-day lockdown. This was before the State government decided on Thursday night to allow grocery stores to remain open 24/7.

In its response, the Goa government informed the high court that to cater to citizens' needs, it has now decided to allow the opening of grocery shops, markets and medical shops across the state.

The court also directed the Goa government to maintain adequate distance among buyers in the queue with the help of the police officials along with looking for options whereby the essential commodities can be delivered to peoples homes.

Earlier on Thursday, a petition was filed by a lawyer where he stated that there was a scarcity of essential commodities and lack of a mechanisms to provide basic food supply to the vulnerable wage workers.

Court directs the state government to reveal its detailed action plan

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant called for meeting with the owners of supermarkets and major grocery shops to streamline the availability of essential goods. The meeting discussed the procurement of stocks and mechanisms for distribution to the public. Home deliveries by these centers are expected to start on Friday, subject to the government order.

The decision also comes on a day when the Bombay High Court in Goa after hearing a letter petition, directed the state government to spell out its detailed action plan of providing essential commodities, including groceries, to a population already in panic and distress.

In another move, the Horticulture Corporation will re-open its outlets, which was shut due to the lockdown. Horticulture Chairman Pravin Zantye said that CM has cleared the proposal to procure vegetables and its sale will begin from coming Sunday or Monday. The Goa government on Friday urged the Centre to provide additional COVID-19 testing kits for the new testing facility in the state.

Goa has recorded three positive cases of COVID-19 so far and the patients are undergoing treatment at Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) near here.

