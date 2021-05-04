Bombay High Court CJ To Hear Cases Even During Vacations For COVID-19 Matters

The Bombay High Court has adjourned pleas on cases for improper management of COVID-19 medical treatment in Maharashtra. A hearing had taken place before a bench having Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice GS Kulkarni. The next hearing will most likely take place on May 6.

Chief Justice Datta has stated that his bench will sit even during vacations for COVID matters. In the previous hearing, the bench took cognizance of the fire accidents in various hospitals in Maharashtra and had directed Municipal Corporations to conduct fire audits with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai civic body on Tuesday started the city's first drive-in vaccination centre where specially-abled people and senior citizens will not have to stand in a queue and they will be administered the COVID-19 vaccine doses on their own vehicles, officials said. The facility has been set up in a public parking lot at the Kohinoor tower in Dadar area for inoculating people above the age of 45 years, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

COVID Cases In Mumbai and Maharashtra

Mumbai has shown improved performance in the handling of the COVID-19 cases. After touching a 5-digit number of daily cases, the cases have gone down by over 50 percent in the last week. It also recorded the lowest rise of cases for many days after registering 2,662 cases. 78 persons lost their lives due to the deadly virus. Even Maharashtra witnessed its lowest daily tally after a while, with 48,621 cases on Monday. 567 deaths too were reported. India recorded 3.68 lakh cases on Monday. This was after breaching the 4 lakh mark for the first time last week. At the same time, the vaccination process is currently underway. The government recently allowed te citizens over the age of 18 to enroll and get themselves vaccinated as the virus spread rapidly.