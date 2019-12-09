Bombay High Court Confirms Life Imprisonment To Arun Gawli In Sena Corporator Murder Case

In a major victory to Mumbai's Anti-Terror sqaud the Bombay High Court, on Monday, has confirmed the life imprisonment of gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli for the murder of Shiv Sena corporator Kamlakar Jamsandekar in March 2008. Previously, a special MCOCA court judge Prithviraj Chavan in Mumbai had awarded Gawli life imprisonment in the case in 2011, as per reports. The court had also reportedly slapped a fine of Rs 7 lakh on Gawli, who has been in jail since May 2008.

Karnataka leaders visit temples for victory in bypolls

Bombay HC confirms Arun Gawli's life imprisonment

The Bombay HC confirms life imprisonment to gangster Arun Gawli in a murder case — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 9, 2019

Karnataka bypolls LIVE Updates: BJP wins 6 seats, leads in 6; retains majority in Assembly

What is the murder case against Gawli?

Gawli along with 11 others were convicted for plotting to kill Jamsandekar, who was shot dead in March 2008 near his Mumbai residence in Ghatkopar, by Gawli's gang members. The crime branch had stated that Gawli had been reportedly taken Rs 30 lakh by Jamsandekar's business and political rivals, Sahebrao Bhintade and Bala Surve for the murder. He was convicted of murder on August 24, 2008.

Reports state that Gawli while arguing the case had alleged that he did not have any motive or incentive to kill Jamsandekar for a "measly" sum of Rs 30 lakh. Moreover, the court had accepted Gawli's involvement in the organised crime syndicate with as many as 49 cases registered against him several including extortion. Gawli had reportedly stated that his corporators had supported Shiv Sena in 2007 BMC elections at a very 'high price', hence he had no motive.

Karnataka Bypoll results: Congress accepts defeat; BJP looks set to retain power

Gawli who was a feared figure in the Mumbai underworld was arrested by the Anti-Terrorism squad after Mumbai police's continued attempts for over four decades. While Arun Gawli was granted furlough by a Nagpur court in May 10, his family has been exploring legal recourses. His daughter -Geeta who is a corporator with the Akhil Bharatiya Sena has been battling his conviction since 2011.

Nirbhaya case: Tihar jail says 'Have no hangman' as convict asks for mercy plea withdrawal