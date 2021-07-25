'Breaking Bad'ly: Delhi Chemist Turn Drug Peddler To Recover Losses From Lockdown, Held

A 54-year-old chemist who suffered severe losses due to lockdown decided to turn drug supplier, but he ran out of luck and was held by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police.

Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Alok Kumar, said that the accused was identified as Alok Saxena, 54 a resident of Ghaziabad.

The official said that Crime Branch received a piece of secret information that Alok Saxena would be coming near Jhandewalan Temple, DBG Road to supply smack following which a raiding party was informed to him.

A raiding party led by Inspr. Sandeep Kumar under close supervision of Sh. Arvind Kumar, ACP/SOS-I, Crime Branch was constituted.

"We laid a trap and Alok Saxena was apprehended. 2 kg 10 gram heroin was recovered from him. We lodged a case in this respect under sections 21 of the NDPS Act at PS Crime Branch," said the police.

The official said that Alok Saxena is a postgraduate and runs a Chemist shop in Bhagirath Place. He deals in the supply of pharmaceutical raw materials. Most of his regular customers are from Ghaziabad. Due to the 2020 lockdown and thereafter, the partial lockdown in 2021, work at his shop has suffered and he encountered severe losses.

During this time, he met one Mayank Aggarwal, who is also in the pharmaceutical raw material supply business. Mayank was also going through a tough time and together they hatched a plan to peddle drugs in Delhi and NCR to earn some quick money.

Mayank used to arrange heroin and Alok had to deliver the packets to their customers. Alok was paid Rs 10,000 for each trip. Soon after his arrest, Mayank went underground and switched off his mobile phone. Efforts are being made to trace Mayank Aggarwal. Further investigation into the case is in progress.