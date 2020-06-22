Supreme Court Allows Jagannath Rath Yatra To Take Place In Puri With Restrictions

In a major development on Monday, a Supreme Court bench headed by CJI Sharad Arvind Bobde allowed the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra to take place in Puri, Odisha on June 23. However, the SC has stipulated certain conditions in this regard. It asked the Centre, the state government and the Temple committee to work in tandem to conduct the Rath Yatra.

Moreover, the apex court emphasised that there would be no compromise on the health of people amid the COVID-19 outbreak. It also empowered the Odisha government to stop the Yatra in the case of a public health emergency. About 10-12 lakh devotees usually gather for the Rath Yatra.

Arguments in the SC

During the hearing in the apex court, both the Centre and the Odisha goverment argued that the Rath Yatra could be conducted while taking due precautions. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that the conditions of the Union government would help the Rath Yatra to be carried out without affecting public health. These include restricting the congregation of people and permitting only priests who tested negative for COVID-19 to conduct the rituals. He submitted that the devotees may seek blessings on TV during live telecast of the Rath Yatra. Maintaining that tradition of centuries cannot be stopped, Mehta pointed out that Lord Jagannath cannot come for the next 12 years if the stay on the Rath Yatra persisted.

The original petitioner Odisha Vikas Parishad's counsel expressed concerns about the rise of COVID-19 cases in the state. At present, there are 5160 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Odisha out of which 3720 patients have recovered while 14 fatalities have been reported. However, senior advocate Harish Salve appearing for the Odisha government agreed to the Solicitor General's proposal.

Previous order

Monday's verdict came on a bunch of pleas challenging the SC's order staying the Rath Yatra in Odisha. In the order dated June 18, the apex court stated that the decision was appropriate in the interest of public health and safety of devotees. It cited that Article 25 of the Constitution confers the right to freely profess and propogate religion subject to health. The order specified that no secular or religious activities associated with the Rath Yatra will be permitted during this period.

