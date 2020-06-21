Rath Yatra: BJP's Sambit Patra Moves SC Seeking Modification To Its Stay Order In Odisha

Appealing to the Supreme Court to allow the Jagannath Rath Yatra, BJP leader Sambit Patra, on Sunday, has moved the apex court seeking a modification on its order staying the procession. Patra is one of several parties who have moved the court seeking a modification. The Supreme Court will hear all the pleas pertaining to allowing Rath Yatras across Odisha on Monday.

Rath Yatra: Supreme Court to hear pleas seeking modification of its order for Odisha

Sambit Patra moves Supreme Court on allowing Rath Yatra

Today I filled an Application for clarification/modification of earlier order of SC and sought permission for the Holy Rath Yatra of Shri Jagannath Mahaprabhu in Puri scheduled for 23rd June

Guj HC stays Ahmedabad's rath yatra on coronavirus concerns

SC stays annual Puri Rath Yatra

On Thursday, the SC announced its decision to stay the annual Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra in Odisha that was slated to be held on June 23 amid the Coronavirus scare in the country. The SC bench headed by CJI SA Bobde said that they considered it appropriate for the interest of public health and safety of citizens to restrain the state from holding the Rath Yatra in Odisha this year. The decision has been challenged by the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee, which has recommended that the festival be held without devotees and by sealing Puri, with people being allowed to watch the festival on TV.

Rath Yatra to be held without pomp and splendour in Bengal this year

Gujarat HC stays Ahmedabad's Rath Yatra

Following the SC, the Gujarat High Court on Saturday ordered stay on holding of annual Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad on coronavirus concerns. The HC stayed the procession in view of the prevailing situation arising out of the coronavirus after the state government informed that the yatra covers a route of around 18 km and approximately 7-8 lakh people will participate in it. The Hgh Court expressed shock at the government granting permission to the yatra in May, amid rising COVID-19 cases.

Supreme Court stays Odisha's Puri Jagannath Yatra in view of public health & safety

West Bengal arranges low-key Rath Yatra

The Rath Yatra is set to be a low-key affair in West Bengal this year, as several organising committees of the annual car festival have called off festivities to avoid public gatherings in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. The International Society of Krishna Consciousness (ISKON) here has already scrapped its plan to take out chariots of Lord Jagannath. The devotees will, however, be able to witness the rituals live on social media, said ISKCON.

