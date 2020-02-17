The Debate
British MP Deported To Dubai After Denial Of Entry Into India; MHA Says 'visa Cancelled'

Law & Order

Denying entry into India, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday, stated that British MP Debbie Abrahams was not allowed entry as her e-visa was cancelled

British MP

Update at 6:15 PM: British High Commission investigates deportation

Denying entry into India, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday, stated that British MP Debbie Abrahams was not allowed entry as her e-visa was cancelled.  MHA sources say that the Labour party MP was stopped when she arrived at New Delhi airport from Dubai on Monday morning at 9 AM. Abrahams, who chairs the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Kashmir, was informed about her cancelled visa status before she flew to India, state MHA sources.

British Indian Organisations slam Labour Party's resolution on Kashmir

MHA explains British MP's deportation

UK's Labour Party takes U-turn, counters 'anti-India' stand on Kashmir

Abrahams claims 'conspiracy'

Reacting to her deportation, Abrahams has stated that while she entered Delhi on February 17, her visa which was issued last year was valid till October 2020. She alleged that the visa official had 'very rudely' talked to her and was taken to a Deportee Cell. She added that when she demanded a 'visa-on-arrival',  the officials gave her no reason for her visa cancellation and was deported to Dubai. Abrahams, who has been critical of the Revocation of Article 370 from Jammu-Kashmir, maintained that she meant to visit her Indian relatives along with her Indian staff.

India slams UK's Labour Party for Kashmir resolution

Labour party on Kashmir

On September 25, the UK's opposition Labour Party passed an emergency motion on Kashmir calling for party leader Jeremy Corbyn to seek international observers to "enter" the region and demand the right of self-determination for its people. The resolution called for Corbyn to meet the high commissioners of both India and Pakistan to ensure there is "mediation" and restoration of peace and normality to prevent a potential nuclear conflict.  Later, British Indian Community Organisations and the UK Labour Party Chairman Ian Lavery urged the party to change their stance on the issue. While India maintains that the Kashmir issue is a bilateral one and no third party has any role in it, the British parliament too believes the same.

UK's Labour Party divided over Kashmir resolution, MPs urge recall

Published:
COMMENT
