BSF Apprehends 13 Bangladeshi Nationals Attempting To Cross Border Illegally

Troops of Border Security Force apprehended thirteen Bangladeshi nationals while they were trying to cross the international border adjoining Bangladesh from the Indian side in early hours of Wednesday. A total of thirteen individuals were apprehended.

A special patrolling party of Border Out Post Panchberia patrolling on the Indo - Bangladesh Border Road saw the suspicious movement of a group of approximately 13 persons near Indo - Bangladesh Border Road while they were trying to approach towards the Border Road from the Indian side. Getting alerted, the BSF party immediately challenged them.

On hearing the challenge, the group tried to run back but alert troops immediately pursued them and succeeded to apprehend all the suspicious persons. When they were asked about their identity, all the apprehended persons accepted that they are the Bangladeshi nationals and were trying to cross the border.

"During preliminary questioning, they revealed their identity. They further stated that they all are citizens of Bangladesh. Twenty-seven years ago they came to India from an unknown place in search of livelihood. After coming in India, they settled in Mumbai and started residing in the Nala Sopara area.'' said a senior BSF officer.



While investigating it was revealed that an Indian tout named Manoj helped them. The tout contacted them with another tout of Bagdah and took rupees one lakh in lieu of crossing the border. The Bangladeshi nationals and seized items were handed over to the Bagdah Police station for further legal action.

