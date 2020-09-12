BSF Foils Mischievous Attempt Along Indo-Pak Border, Seizes Rifles, Pistols & Ammunition

In a big win for the security forces, the Border Security Force (BSF) troops foiled a mischievous attempt by anti-national elements & recovered rifles, pistols & ammunition from along the Indo-Pak border of Abohar, Ferozepur district in Punjab.

Three AK-47 rifles with six magazines & 91 rds, two M-16 Rifles with four magazines & 57 Rds, and two Pistols with four magazines & 20 rds were recovered by the BSF on September 12. The sack bags were found 10 meters from the International Border and 140 meters from the BSF fence.

The ZLP party observed a suspicious yellow colour plastic sack adjacent to the zero line track on the Indian side of the border and on searching the bag found the rifles, guns and the ammunition. Further, another sack bag(two meters from the first sack bag) comprising of three AK-47 rifles with three magazines filled with Rds were also found. Search operations are still in progress.

BSF DG completes 4-day visit to IB, LoC region in Jammu

Director-General of Border Security Force Rakesh Asthana on Monday concluded the four-day visit to forward areas and formations along the Indo-Pak border in the Jammu region. "Four days visit of DG to Jammu frontier concluded in a very cordial atmosphere," a BSF spokesman said. During his visit, which began on September 4, the DG visited the entire area of operation (AoR) of the BSF including the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu-Samba and Poonch-Rajouri sectors, he said. Asthana was accompanied by additional DG (Western Command) and IG BSF Kammu frontier N S Jamwal.

