BSF Apprehends Seven Bangladeshi Trying To Enter India With Support Of Human Traffickers

Border Security Force in West Bengal apprehended seven Bangladeshis who were entering into India with the support of local human trafficking agents on Wednesday 26 August. The seven were Bangladeshi nationals, who were apprehended by the vigilant troops of Border Out Post - Mahendra, in the border area of district Nadia in West Bengal.

"On 26th August, 2020, acting on specific information passed by villagers of Gajna village, about presence of some unknown persons on the outskirts of village Gajna, we prepared a Quick Reaction Team and proceeded towards the outskirts of the border village Gajna. At about 11:30 am, troops observed seven persons including two females and one kid at Gajna-Tarakpur road waiting for vehicle," said a senior BSF officer in Bengal.

READ | BSF apprehends Bangladeshi woman from near border

When the BSF party asked them for their identities, they could not produce any valid Indian identity documents. Hence, BSF detained them and brought them to BOP Mahendra in Nadia.

"They revealed that they had crossed from Bangladesh to India last night from an unfenced patch. Their identities are as under were checked. Three were from Kulna, two were from Barisal and one was from Jamalpur in Bangladesh," said the senior BSF officer.

READ | BSF apprehends Bangladeshi woman from near border

A total amount of 2,106/- Bangladeshi Taka along with their personal clothing was recovered from apprehended persons. On the course of questioning, it was further revealed that two of the women as mentioned were moving to Hyderabad in India and rest were moving to Chennai for labour work. All apprehended persons were handed over to Hanskhali Police Station in Nadia, West Bengal.

READ | BSF seizes 600 kg Hilsa along Indo-Bangla border in West Bengal

READ | BSF troops apprehend smuggler on Indo-Bangladesh border; 4 cattle rescued

Representational image