BSF Apprehends Two Pakistani Fishermen Off Gujarat Coast; Seizes Nine Boats

In another move against stopping intrusion by Pakistani fishing boats in Indian territory, the Border Security Force arrested two Pakistani fishermen from the Harami Nala creek area near the Indo-Pak border on Friday. The two fishermen were arrested after hours of a chase after the BSF detected some movement in the area.

Notably, the troops of BSF Bhuj were carrying out a search operation since Thursday, June 23, in the entire region near Gujarat's Kutch border. Later during patrolling on Thursday, they observed the movement of Pakistani fishing boats in the Harami Nala area following which they immediately rushed to the spot.

During this while, the patrol team had challenged the fleeing fishermen, however, they did not stop and the troops had to open fire to nab the two men. The two fishermen who were identified as Sadam Hussain (20) and Ali Baksh (25), both residents of the Pakistani village, Zero Point, were evacuated to the hospital.

In a statement issued late Friday night, the BSF informed that nine Pakistani boats have been seized from different places in the area. While many others managed to escape, two were apprehended after a long chase, during which they also sustained bullet injuries in their ankles while trying to flee towards Pakistan.

In a series of tweets, the BSF Gujarat has detailed the entire operation and also shared a picture of the arrested fishermen.

In an ongoing search operation which started on 23rd June 2022, today in a hot pursuit BSF Bhuj apprehended two Pakistani fishermen from Harami Nala area. Both sustained bullet injuries in the ankle while trying to escape towards Pakistan.

"On 23/06/2022 forenoon, the patrol party of BSF Bhuj observed movement of some Pakistani fishing boats in the general area of Harami Nala. The patrol party immediately rushed to the spot and seized nine Pakistani fishing boats from different locations in the Harami Nala area. However, Pakistani fishermen escaped and were hiding in the Harami Nala area spread over more than 300 sq km", it further said.

Following the arrest, the BSF troops continued their search operations and further cordoned off the entire area in a bid to plug out all the possible escape routes toward Pakistan.

