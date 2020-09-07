BSF DG's 4-day Visit To Jammu Frontier Concludes; Reviewed Operations Throughout AOR

Border Security Force (BSF) DG Rakesh Asthana's 4-day visit to Jammu Frontier concluded on Monday. DG Asthana visited the entire Area Of Responsibility (AOR) of BSF Jammu and also viewed the complexities and effective border domination by the forces at field locations. The BSF DG also interacted with jawans during his visit and praised them for their dedication towards the safeguarding of international borders.

DG Asthana was accompanied by S S Panwar, IPS, Addl DG (WC), N S Jamwal, IG BSF Jammu and other senior officers of Jammu frontier during his visit. He highlighted the recent detection of the tunnel by the BSF and remarked that the operation shows BSF's devotion towards duties for the country.

READ | BSF Director General Rakesh Asthana Reviews Security Preparedness At Jammu Frontier

DG BSF Sh Rakesh Asthana visited Poonch & Achhad forward areas in Rajouri Sector today. He interacted with BSF & Army troops deployed in FDLs & applauded their excellent operational efforts.



सीमा सुरक्षा बल - सर्वदा सतर्क#JaiHind #FirstLineofDefence#NationFirst pic.twitter.com/hSaq5jZvdR — BSF (@BSF_India) September 6, 2020

DG BSF attended Sainik Sammellan at LC and FTR HQ Paloura Camp and stated that he is 'very much impressed' with the commitment of bordermen that too in such tough conditions and assured jawans that he will work for their welfare. He added that as a senior member of the force it is his responsibility to work for them and their families.

READ | Bangaldeshi Man Smuggling Phensedyl Killed Along Border In WB: BSF

DG BSF emphasized on the healthy working conditions and also praised BSF troops for recent detection of the tunnel in Samba area which shows the highest sense of commitment, professionalism and training which saved a lot of precious lives of countrymen. During his visit, he also interacted with other Intelligence agencies to take stock of border situation.

Asthana also participated in a plantation drive in Rajouri and Jammu also. After completion of his visit, DG BSF left for BSF Frontier Srinagar.

READ | BSF's Role More Important As Two Neighbouring Countries Planning Against India: DG Rakesh Asthana

BSF detects tunnel along Pak border

Recently, the BSF detected a tunnel just beneath the India-Pakistan international border fence in Jammu. The force had launched a major search operation in the area to look for other such hidden structures that aid infiltration even as it is analysing the spotted structure, officials said. The tunnel, about 50 metres from the border fence on the Indian side, was located by a BSF patrol on Thursday in the Samba sector of Jammu. The force later examined the tunnel and found plastic sandbags on its mouth that had "Pakistani markings" on them, as per PTI.