BSF Director General Rakesh Asthana Reviews Security Preparedness At Jammu Frontier

Director-General of Border Security Force (BSF) Rakesh Asthana arrived at the frontier headquarter in Jammu on Friday as part of his three days visit of International Border (IB) under BSF Jammu Frontier. On the first day of the visit, Asthana visited the area of Pargwal and Akhnoor Sectors of BSF and took stock of the situation. He was accompanied by SS Panwar, IPS, Addl DG (WC), NS Jamwal, IG BSF Jammu Frontier, and other officers. Jamwal briefed Asthana about the complexities of management of the Jammu border under the prevailing current security scenario.

"DG BSF reviewed the overall deployment of BSF and also the domination plan. DG visited the critical areas of Chicken Neck stretch of Akhnoor Sector and held discussion with sector and unit commanders on the ground and reviewed the security situation. DG BSF reviewed the prevailing COVID-19 situation also," said an official release.

While addressing Army Jawans, Asthana said, "BSF is a well-disciplined and professional force. The recent detection of the tunnel shows the devotion toward duties for the motherland which ruins the cruel motives of counterpart." DG BSF interacted with Jawans and was full of praise for their dedication towards the safeguarding of International Borders and also conveyed that BSF is a well-disciplined and professional force.

READ | DG BSF visits International Border at Jammu

READ | BSF seizes Hilsa fish worth Rs 2.4 lakh near Bangladesh border

READ | Sushant death probe: CBI issues first statement; puts an end to 'suicide theory' reports

Rakesh Asthana appointed as the Director-General of the BSF

In August, ex-CBI special director Rakesh Asthana was appointed as the Director-General of the Border Security Forces (BSF). The 1984 Gujarat cadre's IPS officer is currently working as DG, BCAS and has been also given the additional charge of DG, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Rakesh Asthana appointed as DG, Border Security Force (BSF), along with additional charge of DG, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). (file pic)



He was presently working as DG, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) with additional charge of DG, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). pic.twitter.com/KwaN8hWAUu — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2020

READ | Ex-CBI Spl Director Rakesh Asthana appointed as DG-BSF, six months after CBI's clean chit