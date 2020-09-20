BSF Foils Pakistan's Drug Push Into India; Seizes Shocking 'narcotics Chain', Arms & Ammo

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday foiled a devious attempt to smuggle arms, ammunition and drugs from Pakistan as it fired upon an intruder at the border outpost of Budhwar in Jammu and Kashmir.

In the wee hours of Sunday, the BSF observed suspicious movement of three to four persons in Arnia area of Jammu sector, on the zero lines of Pakistan. Shortly after, one person was seen approaching the fence, who was immediately given a warning by firing upon by the sentry. On being fired, the intruder ran back towards Pakistan side.

The BSF troops carried out a search early in the morning and recovered up to 58 packets of suspected narcotics, strung together, two pistols, four magazines and ammunition. The search is in progress.

The finding lays bare how Pakistan infiltrates not only terrorists, arms and ammunition, but also deals in narcotics that may be used for a wide range of nefarious purposes against India at the borders.

Another smuggling attempt foiled

Last week, BSF troops foiled a mischievous attempt by anti-national elements and recovered rifles, pistols & ammunition from along the Indo-Pak border of Abohar, Ferozepur district in Punjab.

Three AK-47 rifles with six magazines & 91 rds, two M-16 Rifles with four magazines & 57 Rds, and two Pistols with four magazines & 20 rds were recovered by the BSF on September 12. The sack bags were found 10 meters from the International Border and 140 meters from the BSF fence.

The ZLP party observed a suspicious yellow colour plastic sack adjacent to the zero line track on the Indian side of the border and on searching the bag found the rifles, guns and the ammunition. Further, another sack bag(two meters from the first sack bag) comprising of three AK-47 rifles with three magazines filled with Rds were also found. Search operations are still in progress.

