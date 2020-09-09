'Erratic Power Supply Hampering Border Domination': IG BSF To J&K Lt. Governor

Inspector General Border Security Force Jammu Frontier NS Jamwal on Wednesday requested Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to look into the matter of erratic power supply to the border lights and prevent frequent breakdowns as same is hampering border domination.

“On September 9, 2020, Manoj Sinha, Lt Governor visited BSF border outpost( Bobiya) on the International Border in Samba and reviewed the security setup. He was accompanied by N S Jamwal IG BSF Ftr HQ Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, IAS Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Mukesh Singh IGP Jammu and other officers of civil administration and BSF. N S Jamwal IG BSF Ftr HQ Jammu briefed to Manoj Sinha, hon'ble Lt Governor about border domination grid, assessment on the threat perception and the various measures undertaken to strengthen the border protection grid,” BSF statement added.

'Manoj Sinha interacted with villagers'

It further added Manoj Sinha, Lt Governor interacted with BSF officers and commanders and stressed that the government recognises the unparalleled contribution of BSF towards national security. He exuded confidence in the measures taken by BSF to safeguard the life and property of people and to prevent transborder crime. IG BSF also emphasized upon the Lt Governor to look into helping BSF clearing of wild growth through the MNREGA scheme, to insist farmers to carry out farming near zero line ahead of fencing, timely completion of various projects under border works.

“During visit Manoj Sinha, Lt Governor also interacted with the villagers and paid attention to problems being faced by villagers of the border area. Lt Governor was very impressed with the professionalism of BSF officers and Jawan by which they are performing their duties well and assured to solve all the issues which came into notice in front of him,” BSF statement added.

“The local residents of Bobiya and other Border Villages apprised the Lt Governor about their concerning issues and sought his intervention for their early redressal. They requested him to review the distance fixed for the border area reservation and demanded rationalization of the same. They also raised the issue of cultivation of land beyond the fencing. The Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to the issues of the border residents and assured them that all their genuine concerns and demands would be taken up for consideration. He asked them to cultivate their land beyond fencing and further assured them that the Government will extend all possible assistance to the farmers for extracting optimum benefits out of the land beyond fencing. The Lt Governor asked the BSF to cooperate with the locals in resolving their issues and also passed on-spot directions to the concerned officers of Civil Administration for resolving the crucial issues of border residents,” the J&K government official statement added.

