BSF States 'You Will Be Missed!' Paying Tribute To Pulwama Martyrs On 1-yr Anniversary

Remembering the martyrs of Pulwama, a year after the deadly terror attack on February 14, 2019, the Border Security Forces (BSF) on Friday, paid its tribute to the 40 soldiers. Sharing a photo of the soon-to-be inaugurated Pulwama memorial, the BSF shared that it will miss its peers. The CRPF too had lauded the bravery of the martyrs.

BSF remembers Pulwama martyrs

You ARE soldiers!!!

You ARE loved beyond words!!!

Your ARE missed beyond measure!!!



Remembering our @crpfindia #Bravehearts who laid down their lives during #PulwamaAttack this day in 2019#JaiHind pic.twitter.com/rfEiFw9ivf — BSF (@BSF_India) February 14, 2020

'Forever grateful': HM Amit Shah pays homage to the martyrs of Pulwama attack

Memorial to 40 CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama

A memorial to the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack in February last year will be inaugurated at the Lethpora camp on Friday, a top official said. The names of all the 40 personnel along with their pictures will be part of the memorial. The memorial will also display the motto of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) -- 'Seva and Nishtha' (Service and Loyalty).

Memorial to 40 CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama attack to be inaugurated on Friday

Pulwama Attacks

On February 14, 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora (near Awantipora) in the Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir, India. The attack resulted in the deaths of 40 CRPF personnel and the attacker. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed. The main conspirators of the module have since then been terminated by the Army since then.

MASSIVE WIN: Forces gun down key terror conspirator whose vehicle was used in the horrific Feb 14 Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF Jawans were martyred

Indian Army responded with Balakot airstrike

Twelve days after the heinous attack, the Indian Air Force decimated the largest JeM terror base in Pakistan's Balakot across the LoC with precision air strikes, post which the neighbouring country was forced to initiate a sham 'crackdown' on terrorist groups on its soil. In retaliation, Pakistan attempted to enter the Indian airspace and engaged in a dogfight, which led to Army's pilot Wung Commander Abhinandan Varthaman capture and later release. Abhinanadan was awarded theVir Chakra for his bravery.

Four men linked to JeM held from Pulwama district of J&K