Calcutta HC Pulls Up Mamata Govt Over Post-poll Bengal Violence; Demands Report In 3 Days

Pulling up the Mamata Banerjee govt over post-poll violence in the state, the Calcutta High Court on Thursday, asked the govt to file an affidavit within 3 days apprising it of the present law & order situation following post-poll violence. The HC has also directed the state govt to specify names of areas where violence has broken out. It also asks to list steps taken to prevent violence. BJP had urged the Calcutta HC to suo-moto cognizance of the incidents in the state, after Trinamool was voted back to power.

Calcutta HC pulls up Mamata govt over post-poll violence

The order passed by a five-member Constitution Bench of the Calcutta High Court asked the Home Secretary to file a report mentioning the places where the post-poll violence occurred and steps for its prevention. The next date of hearing regarding the matter is on May 10. CM Mamata Banerjee has promised Rs 2 lakh as compensation to the families of the victims without any discrimination on the basis of 'caste, religion, organization, or party'. As of date, 16 people have been killed in post-poll violence - 9 of BJP, 6 of TMC & 1 from Left.

Post-poll violence in Bengal

After TMC routed BJP in Bengal polls on Sunday, violence was witnessed in parts of Bengal with several BJP and Left party offices being attacked by stone-pelting mobs. Houses and vehicles of some BJP candidates were allegedly attacked and MOS V Muraleedharan's convoy was attacked. BJP offices at Arambagh, Siuri were ransacked and set ablaze, while in Kolkata’s Beleghata constituency, the BJP candidate’s garage was set on fire. BJP chief JP Nadda visited the victims' families while MHA has sent a 4-member panel to Bengal to assess the violence on the ground. BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia has moved the Supreme Court seeking a CBI inquiry into the violence in West Bengal, while some have demanded a 'President's rule' in Bengal.

On Sunday, Mamata Banerjee managed to halt the BJP juggernaut, retaining Bengal with TMC winning 213 seats whereas BJP could win in only 77 constituencies. While BJP won 74 more seats than the previous election, its vote share of 38.13% could not pose a challenge to TMC which garnered a vote share of 47.94%. Mamata Banerjee took oath for a 3rd consecutive term inspite of losing her Nandigram seat to Suvendu Adhikari by 1767 votes.